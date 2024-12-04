NBA Power Rankings: Where do Trail Blazers Land After Latest Losses?
The Portland Trail Blazers have hit a rough patch, losing four of their last five games and dropping to 8-14 on the season.
This slide has positioned them at 13th in the Western Conference, reflecting the challenges they face as a rebuilding team. Given their current struggles, it's no surprise the Blazers remain in the bottom half of the latest NBA power rankings.
According to NBA.com, Portland is now ranked No. 23, slipping from their No. 20 spot the previous week.
"The Blazers keep picking up some unexpected victories, though their four-game home winning streak ended with a loss to the Mavs on Sunday.
"Overall, they’re 6-4 when they’ve shot 36% or better from 3-point range and 2-9 when they haven’t. One of those wins where the Blazers shot well from beyond the arc was in L.A. against the Clippers in late October, and their second meeting is back at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday."
ESPN, on the other hand, gave the Blazers a slight bump, moving them up to No. 24 after being ranked No. 25 last week.
"The Blazers kept their slim hopes of advancing in the NBA Cup alive Friday by beating the slumping Kings before seeing their four-game home winning streak ended Sunday by the Mavericks. Competitive losses are a good sign for Portland, which entered Tuesday with the league's largest average margin of defeat (18.4) despite having more wins than six other teams. The Blazers' depth -- particularly backup point guard Dalano Banton -- has been a plus as they manage injuries to recent lottery picks Donovan Clingan (MCL sprain) and Scoot Henderson (quadriceps contusion). -- Pelton"
Meanwhile, The Athletic kept the Blazers steady at No. 25, unchanged from their prior rankings.
"Portland traded Malcolm Brogdon, the lottery pick that was used on Bub Carrington, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to acquire the last four years of Avdija’s de-escalating contract. It hasn’t gone great. Avdija went from a career-best 50.7 percent from the field last season with the Wizards to a career-low 40.6 percent to begin his first season with the Trail Blazers. Simply put, Avdija has gone from a superb finisher to a poor one, with the 3-point shooting regressing to where it was in his first three NBA seasons. While Avdija lost his starting job, he is starting to play better off the bench."
The team posted a 1-2 record in their three games last week, showcasing some bright moments but not enough consistency to climb the standings.
With the NBA Cup now concluded, the Trail Blazers will look to regroup and focus on a better showing this week. They have two opportunities ahead to turn things around, facing the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Blazers are not expected to make waves this season, their young core continues to gain valuable experience. A strong performance in the upcoming games could provide a morale boost as the team navigates through a rebuilding phase.
For now, Portland will aim to reset and find ways to build momentum as they move forward.
More Trail Blazers: Surprise Portland Star a Finalist for Major Midseason Honor