New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Blazers Landing All-Star Guard
The Portland Trail Blazers entered this new NBA season fully focused on the growth and development of their young core. While Portland hasn't looked overly competitive, they have looked a little better than some would have believed.
This has possibly made the front office rethink the long rebuild plans and it could see them take action this year. With the trade deadline coming up in Feb., Portland is expected to be very active.
They are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline but what if they decided to go in another direction? Portland has the tools to make a massive splash and shift power over to themselves in the standings.
One name that could become available, especially if they continue to struggle, could be point guard De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. Fox would be the perfect player for Portland to build around and they have the assets to likely get a trade done.
Sacramento would likely be waiving the white flag by moving Fox so they would likely want to move center Domantas Sabonis as well. In this deal, they move both players, with Fox landing in Portland.
In the proposed deal, Portland makes a three-team deal with the Kings and Golden State Warriors. While these teams are all rivals, sometimes it's necessary to make a deal that helps every team out.
Here is what the proposed deal could look like:
Trail Blazers receive: Guard De'Aaron Fox and a 2026 second-round pick from the Warriors
Warriors receive: Center Domantas Sabonis
Kings receive: Guard Anfernee Simons, guard Scoot Henderson, forward Jonathan Kuminga, forward Andrew Wiggins, guard Gary Payton II, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Warriors, a 2026 first-round pick from the Trail Blazers, a 2028 first-round pick from the Warriors, a 2028 first-round draft pick from the Trail Blazers, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Trail Blazers
Landing Fox could help solidify the point guard position for the Trail Blazers, giving them a legitimate go-to scorer. Pairing him with Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan could be massive for the Trail Blazers and help them accelerate their rebuild.
This type of move could also help Portland get another star to town to pair with Fox. Fox is loved around the league by other players so this deal could be worth it to make if the Trail Blazers wanted to get a little wild.
