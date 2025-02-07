Social Media Star asfvision Showcases Incredible Accessibility Option at Blazers Game
The Portland Trail Blazers became the first professional sports team to include OneCourt devices during live games for fans. This new technology allows blind or low-vision fans to experience basketball in real-time, at no additional cost.
This is an incredible decision from the Trail Blazers to partner up on this and the technology has already started to make its way around. Social media star asfvision posted a video of himself attending a Trail Blazers game while using the technology.
The video made its way around the internet, with many people loving the idea of giving more accessibility to fans. The technology allows fans to live-track the games with their fingertips while in attendance.
In the press release, Alli Stangel Tassin, Vice President of Events of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter released this statement about the decision to partner with this.
"We’re proud to become the first professional sports venue to provide OneCourt devices at every home game in partnership with Ticketmaster,” said Alli Stangel Tassin, Vice President of Events, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Live sports should be an experience everyone can enjoy, and OneCourt’s groundbreaking technology is helping more fans feel connected to the game they love. Inclusivity is a core value of our organization, and this partnership is setting a new standard for accessible venues across not just the NBA but the entire sports and entertainment industry.”
Jerred Mace, Founder and CEO of OneCourt also shared a message about the new technology coming out.
“We believe that sports are for everyone, and last year’s pilot proved that OneCourt doesn’t just make live games accessible, it makes them more enjoyable for fans of any age, background, or visual ability. Many fans feel more empowered than ever before to join in on the action,” said Jerred Mace, Founder and CEO of OneCourt. “Thanks to the leadership of Antyush Bollini, COO and Cofounder, and Alexa Garay, Growth and Partnerships Lead, we’ve expanded this partnership to every Trail Blazers home game this season. This success highlights what’s possible when innovation meets inclusivity, and we’re excited to bring this proven technology to more teams and venues across the country.”
Portland has taken the first step with this partnership and it could see other franchises do the same. Everyone deserves to be able to enjoy live sports, no matter what is going on.
This is an awesome move by the Trail Blazers and the hope is that others follow suit.
