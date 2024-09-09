Surprising Former Blazers Hall of Famer Listed As Top-Rated Player in NBA 2K25
The new version of NBA 2K25 is now out and basketball fans everywhere are excited. It has been one of the better video game franchises over the last few years, with people buying the game yearly.
This season, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the worst teams in the game, much like in real life. Despite this, fans will flock to buy the game to make their team better than they really are.
Within 2K25, like the majority of these games, there are All-Time NBA players for each franchise. A former All-Star and Hall-of-Famer of the Trail Blazers was listed as the highest-rated player in the game for Portland.
Former forward Clyde Drexler was rated 96 overall in the game, marking him as the highest-rated Trail Blazers player. He played for the Trail Blazers from 1983-95 before the team traded to him to the Houston Rockets.
Portland was no longer a contender and Drexler wanted to win at the highest level. In his first season with Houston, the Rockets ended up winning the NBA Championship.
It was the only championship of his career but Drexler remains one of the better players in Trail Blazers history. He was one of only three players in NBA history who have scored 20,000 points, 6,000 assists, and 6,000 rebounds. Drexler also never missed the postseason in his 15-year playing career
Portland has seen plenty of star players come through the organization over the years but Drexler has a special place in the heart of this franchise. The Trail Blazers just traded away star point guard Damian Lillard last season, one player that could match Drexler's popularity among the team.
Without Lillard, Portland entered into a needed rebuild but it has put the Trail Blazers at the bottom of the league, standings-wise. It could be a challenging few years upcoming for Portland but with a young core in place, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel after all is said and done.
More news: Blazers Notes: Former Guard Signs Internationally, Hidden Gems, Day-1 Starting Center