Top 5 Ideal Chauncey Billups Replacements For Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are about to embark on a new NBA season, hoping to be more competitive than they were a year ago. Portland finished the year with a record of 21-61, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
As the team entered the offseason, there was some thought to head coach Chauncey Billups not returning. He is about to enter the final guaranteed year on his current contract and hasn't exactly performed well.
Over the three years he has been in Portland, Billups has posted a coaching record of 81-165. If there isn't a massive increase in competitiveness this season, Billups could be looking for a new job.
If the team does decide to part ways with Billups or he chooses to step down, who could replace him? Here are five ideal candidates to replace Billups as the head coach in that scenario.
5. David Vanterpool, Washington Wizards assistant coach
Vanterpool would bring a lot of experience to the table, having been an assistant in the league since 2012. He worked with the Trail Blazers as an assistant for seven years, giving him knowledge of the organization.
If Portland wants someone that they know, Vanterpool could be a good choice.
4. Darvin Ham, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach
If Portland wants to go with someone who has some experience at the head coaching level, Ham could make sense. He was the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, helping to lead them to the Western Conference Finals in his first season.
While there has been some criticism of Ham, being the head coach of the Lakers isn't an easy job but Ham did alright in his time with the team. He is a strong motivator and could help move Portland out of the rebuilding mode if hired.
3. Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach
Nori gained a lot of steam around the NBA this postseason when he took over for the Timberwolves head coach after an injury. He is a strong play-caller and could help Portland turn themselves into a more modern offense.
Putting him with the likes the Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, and Scoot Henderson would be fun to watch.
2. David Adelman, Denver Nuggets assistant coach
Adelman is somewhat of a 1-B with the top name on the list. Working with the Nuggets, he has been responsible for the offensive attack that they put together.
He could help the overall growth of the Trail Blazers younger players, making him an ideal candidate.
1. Chris Quinn, Miami Heat assistant coach
Quinn has worked under Erik Spoelstra since 2014 so he must have learned something along the way. He is one of the brightest minds in basketball and working with the Heat, he has figured out how to turn something from nothing at different times.
Quinn would be a home-run hire for the Trail Blazers if it came to it.
