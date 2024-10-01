Top Blazers Trade Asset Could Be Limited in Preseason As He Recovers From Another Injury
Portland Trail Blazers reserve center Robert Williams III continues to recuperate from the right knee surgery he underwent in November to correct ligament damage. He suited up for just six contests, averaging 6.8 points on 65.4 percent shooting from the field and 77.8 percent foul line shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals and 0.8 assists per bout.
Per Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, the 6-foot-9 Texas A&M product has been suited up for five-on-five scrimmages for the past several weeks. Highkin notes that Williams may be limited from some training camp workouts and perhaps some preseason games.
“I’m in a great space right now,” Williams said during a Monday media day meeting. “Trying to stay on top of everything physically and mentally. It’s been a long seven months. A long fight back. But I’m just ready to get back on the court, man. You saw me smiling when I came in here. At one point, I couldn’t even walk, you feel what I’m saying? So I’m just ready to get back out there and show what I can do.”
Williams, 26, has only been healthy for more than 35 regular season games twice across his six-year pro career. During his healthiest season with the Boston Celtics, he suited up for 61 contests with the Boston Celtics (61 starts), averaging 10.0 points on 73.6 percent shooting from the floor and 72.2 percent foul line shooting, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.9 swipes a night. He was named to an All-Defensive Second Team and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
“I feel like I’m there,” Williams said of being healthier than usual this year, his second with the Trail Blazers. “I’ve been playing five-on-five a lot over the past month. But it’s been a nonstop grind since I hurt myself last year. Starting then, from the rehab process to getting back out on the court, everything I went through, it’s been a long grind. I feel like I’m ready.”
The Trail Blazers recently drafted former defense-first University of Connecticut Huskies champion center Donovan Clingan this past June with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Along with the 7-foot-2 two-time NCAA victor and Williams, Portland also has $34 million man Deandre Ayton, its projected starting five, and second-year center Duop Reath, who emerged as a surprise contributor in Williams' absence. Williams will presumably be doing battle with Reap and Clingan for reserve rotation minutes.
