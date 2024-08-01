Trail Blazers Continue to Seek Trade Fits for Veteran Forward
The Portland Trail Blazers' offseason has been fairly quiet except for them trading veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Washington Wizards. Portland entered the summer with a few veteran pieces that could be moved and they still have some options left.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reported that he would be surprised if one of forward Jerami Grant or guard Anfernee Simons were on the team to start training camp. He discussed this while appearing on Sactown Sports 1140.
“I would be surprised if Jerami (Grant) or Anfernee Simons, if one of the two is not moved,” Fentress said during an appearance on Sactown Sports 1140 in Sacramento. “I was told that that’s definitely the goal, that one of the two would probably be gone before training camp. Both being gone? That might be different. They obviously have time. They can wait until the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more.”
Portland has been looking to trade Grant for the majority of the summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the main team linked to the veteran. The Trail Blazers reportedly have asked Los Angeles for two first-round picks to send Grant to them but to this point, the Lakers have been resistant.
The Trail Blazers have held firm on the asking price so no deal has been made. But the two sides have continued to maintain some level of discussion as the summer goes on.
NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Grant is still very much on the radar of the Lakers. He appeared on The Good Word with Vincent Goodwill.
"To your point, yes, the Lakers have, I think, limited options of players who are actually available, who are difference-makers that they could foreseeably go and acquire," Fischer said around the 9:40 mark . "To my knowledge, [Jerami Grant] is someone that's been on the radar."
While the Trail Blazers seem to be holding onto the asking price, Los Angeles may cave at some point. They have more pressure on them to bolster the roster with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it so they could give in to the demands of Portland.
The Trail Blazers value Grant very highly and don't look like they will budge on the price to send him out. For now, it's a waiting game but Portland could always make a deal at any time with trade talks being fluid.
