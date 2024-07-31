Trail Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Praises Ex-Star Being Signed by West Rival
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is a massive fan of the Denver Nuggets' decision to sign former nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to shore up its bench as a reserve, he told Sean Keeler of The Denver Post.
“Russ does help that (depth),” Billups said. “He helps bring some of those things. Obviously, (he and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are) totally different players. But, yeah, losing KCP was — I’m happy and proud of him for getting to capitalize (financially) on the great years that he had here — but it’s a substantial loss.”
Westbrook is vastly diminished from his MVP self. Now, his glaring weaknesses have become a more significant vulnerability — the 6-foot-3 UCLA product tends to hog the rock, has totally lost his jumper, and is an inconsistent defender.
It's a bit disconcerting for Portland fans to hear that Billups is assessing Westbrook as if he will replace Caldwell-Pope, who inked a three-season, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic as a free agent. Reserve swingman Christian Braun, a far better and more switchable defender who doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective, is the obvious replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the backcourt. Essentially, Westbrook is replacing ineffective reserve point guard Reggie Jackson, who was dealt in the offseason from Denver, waived, and recently signed a reported agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Westbrook's limitations make him an awkward fit next to Denver stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, both of whom will need the ball in their hands far more than Westbrook when they're on the floor together. Denver could have used a more reliable off-ball piece, a good cutter who could make a three. That is not Westbrook. Does Billups even understand this? Could that explain why his guards have looked so uncomfortable together in Portland?
