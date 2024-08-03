Trail Blazers News: Pacific Division Contender Considering Robert Williams Trade
After already offloading 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in a deal to dip under the NBA's punitive luxury tax, the Portland Trail Blazers need to continue cleaning house and slashing salaries.
Brogdon and the draft rights to this year's No. 14 pick dealt to the Washington Wizards for small forward Deni Avdija.
Now, it appears Brogdon's former Celtics teammate Robert Williams III could be the next veteran to be shipped out. Williams and Brogdon first arrived in Portland last summer as part of the club's deal to send All-Star and All-Defensive Team combo guard Jrue Holiday (acquired in the Trail Blazers' deal to ship Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks) to the Boston Celtics. Williams, as is his custom, barely played during his first (and, perhaps, last?) season in Portland.
Williams appeared in just six games for the Trail Blazers before incurring a knee injury that required surgery and ultimately knocked him out for the rest of the 2023-24 season. He logged averages of 6.8 points on 65.4 field goal shooting and 6.3 rebounds in the games he did play. Portland does anticipate that Williams will be available in time for training camp this fall.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Sacramento Kings number among the multiple teams with interest in acquiring Williams. The 26-year-old is owed $25.7 million across the final two seasons of his contract.
The Kings have significant frontcourt depth. All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis is the club's starting center. He posted impressive averages of 19.4 points on .594/.379/.704 shooting splits, along with 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 dimes. His offense had to be otherworldly, as his defense is absolutely not, and could certainly benefit from the addition of a Williams type. Sacramento also re-signed backup center Alex Len and Miami Heat big man Orlando Robinson. Neither player can be traded yet, meaning the Kings would theoretically be fielding four centers.
This happens to be precisely Portland's problem, too. The Trail Blazers are slated to start Deandre Ayton at the five. Williams is one of three anticipated backup centers at present, along with emergent second-year big man Duop Reath and 2024 No. 7 lottery pick Donovan Clingan, who already looks like a possible Williams replacement thanks to his excellent rim protection during Summer League. There just aren't enough minutes for all of these players, and none except Reath have the speed to play any other position. Something, clearly has got to give heading into the 2024-25 season.
