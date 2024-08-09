Trail Blazers News: Robert Williams 'Checks All The Boxes' for East Contender
Former All-Defensive Second Teamer Robert Williams III numbers among the veteran role players still on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster whom the team would most likely prefer to see off it sooner rather than later.
The 6-foot-9 big man could serve as a helpful figure for one Eastern Conference NBA franchise in particular, notes The Athletic's John Hollinger. And that team is the New York Knicks, fresh off a 50-32 season and securing the East's No. 2 seed.
"The other guy who theoretically checks all the boxes is Robert Williams III in Portland," Hollinger opines. "Again, that’s another one where the Knicks probably want to let the season play out and see if he can stay in the lineup for more than a week or two consecutively,"
New York saw former starting center Isaiah Hartenstein leave for a three-season, $87 million new deal. The team needs center help, and lacked the financial resources to sign anyone for over the veteran's minimum. A trade for a quality player like Williams, who doesn't break the bank, could help the Knicks contend against the jumbo-sized frontlines of East teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and reigning champion Boston Celtics.
Williams, 26, was able to suit up for all of six games during his first season in Portland, serving as another then-new acquisition behind starter Deaneadnre Ayton, He eventually concluded his season in November after a knee surgery.
During the aforementioned six healthy bouts Williams did play, the big man posted averages of 6.8 points on 65.4 percent shooting from the floor, while also grabbing 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a night. He's a ferocious presence in the paint, and possesses the athleticism necessary to switch out to the perimeter when called upon to do that.
Portland is looking to duck further under the NBA's punitive luxury tax this summer. The team is currently on the hook for the $12.4 million owed Williams this season, as well as the $29.8 million committed to 3-and-D power forward Jerami Grant, and the $25.9 million it's slated to pay guard Anfernee Simons, the $34 million owed starting center Deandre Ayton. Earlier in the offseason, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin offloaded the now-former Portland point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the ex-Washinton Wizards in exchange for small forward Deni Avdija and cap space relief. Ditching Grant, Simons, Ayton and Williams could prove costly to what Boston is looking to build in the future.
Also, again, those players are expensive and on a team headed nowhere fast.
The Trail Blazers need to be looking towards tomorrow, for the good of both the franchise and these various veterans players involved.
