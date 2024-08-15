Trail Blazers Sign Versatile Wing to Bolster Depth
Free agent second-year forward Henri Drell has inked a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
A 6-foot-9 small forward out of Estonia, the 24-year-old Drell played internationally with his native club Audentes in 2015-16, then suited up for German team Brose Bamberg and Italian team Victoria Libertas Pesaro. Drell spent 2022-23 with the Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, and French team Chorale Roanne Basket.
After starting off his 2023-24 season with the Windy City Bulls, Drell essentially earned a call-up. He joined the Bulls proper on a two-way agreement. Drell appeared in just four contests for Chicago, averaging 2.8 points on .400/.333/.500 shooting splits, 1.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals, during 7.5 minutes of action per. In 30 games for the Windy City Bulls, Drell averaged 15.6 points while slashing .440/.316/.746, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks a night.
Drell will be joining former Chinese Basketball Association swingmman Yongxi ‘Jacky’ Cui Yongxi Cui on an Exhibit 10 deal. Cui spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons plying his trade for the CBA's Guangzhou Loong Lions. Last year, he averaged 15.8 points on a .461/.365/.783 slash line, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 56 contests (51 starts). Playing on the Trail Blazers' Summer League squad in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 3.0 points on .429/.400/1.000 shooting splits.
Cui and Drell will presumably be competing for the team's final open two-way contract slot. Justin Minaya and Bryce McGowens currently occupy the other two two-way contract spots.
Even if neither player sees his Exhibit 10 agreement converted into a two-way deal to start the year, both Cui and Drell will have an opportunity for lucrative long-term situations with the Trail Blazers as Exhibit 10 signings. If one or both players are cut, they could sign on with Portland's G League squad, the Rip City Remix, as affiliate players. Should they last at least 60 days with the Remix, they would become eligible for bonuses worth as much as $77.5K.
Prior to his agreement with Portland, Drell spent the 2024-25 Summer League with the Bulls once again. During five games in Las Vegas (all starts), Drell averaged 7.0 points on .371/.267/.625 shooting splits, 4.0 rebounds 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per bout.
More Trail Blazers: Former Blazers Guard Signs With Western Conference Rival