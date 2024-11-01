Watch Blazers Get Thoroughly Terrified by Halloween Haunted House
Portland had a spooky time on October 31.
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers had a spooky time heading into Halloween.
Portland's YouTube channel revealed a hilarious video of center Donovan Clingan, small forward Taze Moore, point guard Scoot Henderson, and others walking through a spooky haunted house, in the spirit of the season.
This story will be updated...
The 2-3 Trail Blazers next suit up against the undefeated (4-0) Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Friday night. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.
More Trail Blazers: 4 Key Thunder Players Sidelined vs Portland
Published