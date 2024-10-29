Western Conference Rival Could Be Perfect Fit For Trail Blazers Trade Piece
The Portland Trail Blazers have started the new NBA season with a record of 0-2 but the goal this season was all about being more competitive on the floor. In the season opener, Portland was blown out by the Golden State Warriors but they played much better in the second game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Within this goal, the Trail Blazers have a few pieces on the roster that could net them some assets to help build for the future. They traded away veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason but still have some players that could interest opposing teams.
One of those is center Robert Williams III, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury. He should be back with the team shortly and with the loaded frontcourt of Portland, he becomes a potential trade candidate.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report lists Williams III as a trade candidate for the Pelicans if Portland is willing to move him. He could provide New Orleans with some extra rebounding and size
“Williams has appeared in just 41 games in the past two seasons, including six in 2023-24. When healthy, he's a tremendous mistake-eraser as a help defender—one who can clean the glass and even contribute offensively with better-than-you-think passing,” Hughes writes.
New Orleans needs help at the center spot and the Trail Blazers are likely to move at least one big man in any deal. Williams III makes perfect sense to be traded, especially considering his injury history.
But when he has been healthy, he has been dominant on the floor. He serves in his role very well and could help the Pelicans out down the stretch.
Williams III is a little undersized at the center position but many teams play without a true big man in this modern NBA. While he was with the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season, the big man averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
He could be a nice fit and Portland could likely get a few second-round picks for him. The price likely won't be too high due to his injury issues but if he isn't in the long-term plans of the Trail Blazers, moving him for something helps them out.
While it remains to be seen if Williams will be moved, the Pelicans are certainly an interesting spot for a trade.
