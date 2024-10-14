When Does Trail Blazers 2024-25 Season Begin? Opponent, Date, and More
The Portland Trail Blazers will commence their 2024-25 season on Oct. 23. It was a long offseason for the Blazers, and soon enough, they will be back on the court, ready to battle for the 82-game season.
The Blazers aren't expected to do much this season, but they have many young players with a ton of promise who will be ready to make a name for these elves. That will all commence next Wednesday when the Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors for their season and home opener.
The Blazers open as underdogs against the Warriors. According to ESPN Bet, the spread is +3.5, with the over/under set at 226.5 and the money line at +130 for the Blazers.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Blazers have a 41.8 percent chance of winning the contest, compared to the Warriros' 58.2 percent chance.
Overall, the Blazers are 32-22 all-time in season openers dating back to 1970 and have a 23-10 record at home in season openers. The Blazers have been red hot as of late, regardless of their expectations to start the season at the Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden.
This is no surprise, as the Warriors still have one of the best players to grace the floor, Stephen Curry. Curry is coming off a spectacular summer during which he led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Curry is still at the top of his game, and he showed that in Paris and throughout the 2023-24 season. In 74 games, Curry averaged 26.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three.
The Blazers will have their hands full against the Warriors and Curry. Nonetheless, this Warriors team is not the Warriors of the past. They are no longer the dynasty of recent years, and while they are a playoff-caliber team, the Warriors aren't the threat they once were.
Last season was not pretty for the Blazers as they recorded a 21-61 record and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Head coach Chauncey Billups will enter his fourth season at the helm and has recorded an 81-165 record.
Their lone departure for the team was guard Malcolm Brogdon, and they added rookie center Donovan Clingan and forward Deni Avdija. According to Bet MGM, the Blazers have +10,000 odds to win this year's NBA title.
