Wild Trade Proposal Has Blazers Land $48M Former NBA Champion Forward
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the few teams that could potentially be sellers as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The deadline is an opportunity for contending teams to significantly improve their rosters and for others, like the Blazers, to focus on the real goal at hand: getting in the best position possible to get a high draft pick.
That's where the Blazers stand, and it would be no shock if they were to move at least a handful of their players by Feb. 6. Many of them will be highly sought after. This latest trade proposal has the Blazers parting ways with one of their big men in exchange for a former NBA champion forward.
In this trade proposal, the Blazers trade with the Bucks to help them improve their defensive frontcourt, sending Robert Williams III to Milwaukee for Bobby Portis and a 2031 second-round pick.
Although Portis is a key contributor to Milwaukee's work and a beloved figure, his defense could sometimes be a liability. Portis does bring a scorning punch for Milwaukee, but they need to upgrade their defense massively, and that's where Williams comes in.
When healthy, Williams is as good a defender in the league today. On top of that, he has been a target that many teams would love to acquire. He is 27 years old and is a former All-Defensive team member in 2021-22.
He provides brilliant rim protection and is versatile on defense. If Williams were combined with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, the Bucks would likely turn into one of the best paint defenses in the league.
The Bucks are already solid in opponent points in the paint per game, ranked eighth, and average 5.7 blocks per game, ranked seventh. However, with Williams, those numbers could even be better.
The Bucks get the help they need, and the Blazers get a pick to help them launch them into the next era of Blazers basketball and a solid player in return who will have a player option at the end of the season.
Portis, who is only 29 years old, will walk and likely sign with a contender come July.
The Bucks are on a roll, but it is clear that they need to upgrade their roster to be a true championship contender. As for the Blazers, this is just one of many that could potentially happen over the next month and a half.
