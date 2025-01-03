Will Anthony Davis Suit Up vs Blazers? Full Injury Report For Lakers Clash Revealed
Things are not looking so hot for the Portland Trail Blazers right now.
The team is currently sitting with an 11-21 record, the third-worst in the Western Conference ahead of the Utah Jazz (7-25) and the New Orleans Pelicans (5-29). Things have only gotten worse after a brutal 125-103 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Needless to say, the Blazers need to pick things up if they want to make a run for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the path to success on Thursday runs through the 18-14 Los Angeles Lakers.
The good news is that they may be without their best player.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Davis has been ruled out for the Jan. 2 game with a left ankle sprain. Given that the Lakers are set to face the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks after Portland, this could be the perfect time to rest their star center.
Defense-first bench point guard Gabe Vincent will miss the action, too, with a left oblique strain.
Davis sitting could be a huge opportunity for the Trail Blazers. It could help the team build momentum as they move forward against the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Pelicans.
Currently, Davis is an early All-Star contender, averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, two blocks, and 1.3 steals per game across 31 games. If he doesn't play, he will likely be replaced by the newly acquired Dorian Finney-Smith. While Finney-Smith is an excellent defensive player, he isn't nearly as much of an offensive threat as Davis.
So far this season, Finney-Smith has averaged 10 points, 4.4 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 21 games, 20 of which he started for the Brooklyn Nets.
If the Blazers want to gain momentum, this would be a great place to start.
Additionally, three players are listed as out. Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt are both out as they recover from surgery and Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have one player questionable and five players designated as out. Dalano Banton is questionable with a left hip contusion. Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle are both out with a face contusion and a right ankle sprain respectively.
Finally, two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore are all out as they play for Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
