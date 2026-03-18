Deni Avdija Has Special Moment With Rookie Ben Saraf

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija has enjoyed the best year of his career, and he was able to add another top-notch moment to the list when the team played against the Brooklyn Nets.

Avdija had the opportunity to face off against fellow Israeli national team members Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, who are two of the five rookie first-round picks the Nets selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Avdija and Saraf exchanged jerseys after the game.

"It's going in my collection. I got a collection. This is a big one for me, especially that we grew up next to each other, like 20 minutes from each other," Avdija said of Saraf. "So, that's cool. It's awesome. It's awesome to see him score and then thrive and even like [Israeli national team member] Danny [Wolf] too. I just want to wish them good luck on the rest of the season and yeah, get ready for the next one."

Avdija Gets Warm Reception From Nets Crowd

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija talks with referee referee Scott Foster. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On top of getting to face off against fellow Israeli team members, the Blazers received a very warm reception from the Nets crowd, which is slightly uncharacteristic, according to the All-Star forward.

"I was definitely amazed to see the Barclays Center full. It means a lot to me. I have no words to describe the amount of support they give me and the guys. I'm very thankful I have this crowd behind me, and I'm happy they saw us playing today," Avdija said postgame.

Avdija has gotten a lot of attention during this season with the Blazers, and he has continued to grow not just his own personal game but Israeli basketball on the map. That gives him a lot of pride, and it is a good boost to push him and his teammates through the final couple of weeks of the regular season, where they are trying to secure as high of a placement in the Play-In tournament as possible.

Avdija, Saraf and Wolf are the only three players from Israel that are currently in the NBA. The other players that came before them were Joe Alexander, Omri Caspi, Gal Mekel and former Blazers power forward T.J. Leaf.

In the meantime, the Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network, or stream it on NBA League Pass.