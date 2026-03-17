Blazers Make Statement in Win vs. Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the win column after beating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 114-95 inside the Barclays Center.

The Blazers blitzed the Nets out of the gate by scoring 35 points in the first quarter, building a double-digit lead that held throughout the game.

It was a dominant win for the Blazers through and through, and they move closer to where they want to be.

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is guarded by Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Blazers Dominant in Win vs. Nets

The Blazers led wire to wire and built a lead as large as 31 points. Given how injured the Nets have been and the lack of experience in the players that took the court, it wasn't a surprise to see the Blazers come out on top.

If the Blazers want to move up in the standings, they need to take care of business against teams that are not on their level. They did just that against the Nets.

Portland was balanced in its offensive attack as seven players scored in double figures. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara each had 18 points, while Scoot Henderson had 16 off the bench. Donovan Clingan and Kris Murray posted 14 points apiece, while Jerami Grant had 12 and Jrue Holiday had 11.

For the Nets, two-way rookie Chaney Johnson had a career-high 17 points to lead the Nets. He had scored 18 points in his previous four games but had a bit of a breakthrough against the Blazers. He made six of his eight shots from the field.

Fellow rookie Ben Saraf had 15 points, while Tyson Etienne had 15 as well. Nic Claxton had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Blazers could have moved up in the standings with their win, but the Golden State Warriors also came out victorious against the Washington Wizards. They will remain half a game back from the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The Blazers are two games back of the Los Angeles Clippers, who hold the eighth seed.

If the Blazers can get to that No. 8 spot, they will have two chances to clinch a playoff spot during the Play-In Tournament as opposed to one, so it's important for the team to try and get there.

What's Next For Blazers?

The Blazers will continue their road trip on Wednesday when they travel to Indianapolis to face off against Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT inside Game Bridge Field House. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.