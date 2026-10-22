3 Box Score Stats That Stood Out in Blazers Win vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers capped off Damian Lillard’s return to Moda Center with one of the most convincing wins in recent team history.

The game was never close, with the Blazers jumping out to a 21-0 lead and continuing the momentum to end the first quarter up 31 points, tied for the largest margin after any first quarter in franchise history.

Every player put together a great performance, and the scoreboard reflected that, with the Blazers leading by as many as 52 points.

Ja Morant was magnificent on both ends of the floor in his Blazers debut, allowing the game to come to him and, more importantly, earning the trust of his teammates and the fans.

I could go on and on about every player and aspect of this resounding victory as a new era begins in Portland, but let me not overreact. Instead, let’s focus on the statistics that stood out to me the most.

56 Team Rebounds

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan grabs a rebound against Phoenix Suns Collin Gillespie and Oso Ighodaro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We need to f****** rebound.”

Those were the words of Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III after practice earlier this week in regards to how this team can improve.

It is safe to say that those words were understood by his teammates as rebounding is exactly what the Blazers did.

40 rebounds on the defensive end and 16 on the offensive glass.

It was an all-around effort from everyone, including Williams III, who led the way alongside Avdija, both with a game-high 10 rebounds.

With rebounding being a point of emphasis throughout training camp, it was a breath of fresh air to see the Blazers follow through and make a concentrated effort on the glass.

The Blazers cannot afford to give up second-chance points and must consistently finish defensive possessions by securing rebounds. Against Phoenix, they did exactly that.

12 Team Steals

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant dives after a lose ball during the first half against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have undeniable offensive talent, which was on full display against Phoenix. Yet many members of the media around the league still viewed Portland as undersized and incapable of playing meaningful defense.

The outside noise served as motivation for the team tonight, with Ja Morant noting that the players are well aware of what's being said about them.

“Before we even stepped on the floor, Dame reminded me of what everyone been saying,” Morant said postgame. “Just know we handled business; we ain’t gonna speak on it.”

Morant was swiping at Suns guards throughout the game, finishing with three steals. Avdija and Holiday weren’t far behind, recording two apiece.

One way to counter being undersized on defense is with quick, active hands, and that’s exactly what the Trail Blazers emphasized.

The defensive intensity fed directly into the offense, with Portland scoring 24 points off turnovers and keeping the Suns searching for answers from tipoff to the final buzzer.

For players like Morant and Avdija, who are such focal points offensively, maintaining this level of defensive effort will help them immensely on nights when their shots aren’t falling.

Damian Lillard’s 17 First-Half Minutes

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard celebrates scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was earlier this week when Damian Lillard told reporters that having such a talented roster meant he wouldn’t need to overwork himself during the regular season.

Not to say that went completely out the window in the season opener, but it was eyebrow-raising to see Lillard, at 36 years old, lead this young Portland team in minutes heading into the halftime break.

Though he only needed a few more second-half stints before being done for the night, that didn’t stop Lillard from giving Moda Center a nostalgic feeling, scoring a team-high 25 points and knocking down six effortless three-pointers.

Portland will find itself in plenty of close games throughout this competitive NBA season, but blowout victories like this will allow Lillard to get some much-needed rest over the course of a long, grueling campaign.