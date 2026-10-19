3 Burning Questions Facing the Blazers This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are just a few days away from the start of the 2026-27 season, where they will host the Phoenix Suns in their opener.

The Blazers are hoping to make it back to the playoffs after snapping a five-year drought last season. They made some changes in the offseason at point guard and at the head coaching position, which will give them a chance to make a deeper run this time around. Here's a look at three burning questions facing the Blazers going into the season.

1. Is Ja Morant Legit?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest move of the Blazers' offseason came with the trade for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. The fit looks a little awkward on paper as Morant joins Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, and Jrue Holiday in the point guard rotation. If Portland is able to rediscover Morant's peak, which had him as one of the best players in the league, the Blazers could be a real problem in the Western Conference.

Morant will have to figure out how to fit in with this particular group of players, as he may not be given the same responsibilities he had during his first seven years in the league with Memphis. If Morant can figure out how to coexist amongst his teammates, the Blazers should have a chance to emerge as one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

2. What Will Happen with Scoot Henderson?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Morant makes things a little hairy with fourth-year guard Scoot Henderson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Henderson has enjoyed a strong training camp, and there is reason to believe he is on the verge of a true breakout season. That should complicate things for Portland moving forward, as his future hangs in the balance. The Blazers have had chances to move off him but have opted to keep him every time, hoping that he will eventually take that next step. If he is a positive factor for the Blazers this season, it will give them a good problem to have in the summertime.

3. Can an Arena Deal Get Done?

Tom Dundon, the new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question surrounding the Blazers might not even have anything to do with their on-court situation. The Blazers are in negotiations with the city of Portland over a new arena deal for the Moda Center, which has been their home since 1995. The Blazers only have a handful of years left on their current lease, which expires in 2030.

City Council has agreed to its terms and wants to start negotiating with the Blazers. Portland has to review them between now and December, when they will have a chance to amend the deal and come to an agreement. While the threat of relocation has surrounded the Blazers over the past couple of months, the new arena deal would eliminate those concerns.

A lot of heat has come on new owner Tom Dundon, but if he were to land a new deal for the city, it could generate a lot of goodwill between the organization and the fan base. It could also ease some concerns that the players on the team have.