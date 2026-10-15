Scoot Henderson Continues to Make the Blazers Think

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has looked fantastic in pre-season thus far. The 22-year-old put on an impressive three-point display against the London Lions and followed it up against the Sacramento Kings with a great all-around effort in the starting lineup.

Though the stats aren’t counting yet and the wins aren’t being tallied, Henderson's strides so far in training camp have been undeniable.

From his standout practice performances to his impressive display in preseason games to his demeanor and confidence at media availability, it seems we are finally seeing the Henderson who captivated scouts before the 2023 NBA Draft.

As amazing as that sounds, it’s forcing the Blazers to make some difficult decisions from the front office to the coaching staff.

Pay Now or Pay Later?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson's transition to the NBA has been anything but seamless. But since returning from his hamstring injury in February, Scoot has become just a all-around better basketball player.

His jumper looks far more reliable, his sporadic tendencies have slowed and he has overall looked more in control.

Henderson has shown that with consistent game time and availability, he will continue to display growth in his young NBA career. And as his play continues to improve on the court, his off-court value will rise as well.

Henderson will become a restricted free agent after this season if not offered a rookie contract extension before October 19th. Giving a player one last year to prove himself has traditionally been a safe bet, but after recent history, front offices may be growing reluctant to gamble on another year of development.

The contract debacle of Jalen Duren with Detroit. Peyton Watson playing himself into a contract unaffordable for Denver.

With the potential of a Scoot Henderson breakout year, would it be safer to sign him now?

Henderson is still just 22, and with franchise icon Damian Lillard returning from an Achilles injury at 36 and Jrue Holiday also on the other side of the hill, the Blazers will need a guard of the future on their roster.

Henderson's stock is rising every day, and if that trend continues, Joe Cronin will have to pay whatever price tag comes with it next summer or risk losing one of the league’s young, aspiring guards.

Is Scoot Henderson a Starter?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three point basket against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A positive of the less-talented opponents the Blazers faced so far in preseason was that it allowed Micah Nori to try different backcourt combinations without fear of scoreboard consequences.

One of the most promising combinations was that of Henderson and Damian Lillard.

The duo offered a balanced mix of on- and off-ball duties, the ability to knock down open looks, and, most importantly, Henderson's ability to help Lillard on defense. A full-circle moment, as Henderson was drafted in the same summer Lillard departed to Milwaukee.

That storybook backcourt, however, leaves a notable name on the bench: Ja Morant.

With Morant on the roster, a rookie head coach would find it easy to start him next to Lillard and subsequently keep Henderson as the odd man out.

After all, Scoot's minutes have regressed every year in his first three seasons in the NBA.

But there is a different feeling around Scoot’s on-court role this season, and Jrue Holiday believes it’s about time he gets the minutes he deserves regardless of who’s in front of him.

“When Scoot gets out there, he’s a dog,” Holiday said after an afternoon practice. “There isn’t much to teach Scoot, just gotta give him some playing time.”

My eyes have seen it through my League Pass subscription, and a 17-year NBA veteran is seeing it every day on the practice court. Surely the eyes of the coaching staff see it too.

Is it plausible for a first-time head coach whose contract for next season is non-guaranteed to bring the team’s marquee summer acquisition off the bench for a still-unproven young guard?

As for the X’s and O’s, whatever works best for the team’s success will suffice. But as we hear every year in the NBA, this league is all about business, and a Lillard-Morant backcourt is exactly what the box office ordered.

Henderson’s only job this season is to bring exactly what he has shown in preseason and carry it into the season. Playing his best basketball will not only get him paid but make it difficult for Nori and the coaching staff to keep him off the floor.

And as Scoot himself said, he wouldn’t have it any other way.