3 Moves the Blazers Need to Make Before Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are right in the middle of the offseason, but they still have some work to do before they get ready for training camp this September.

Here's a look at three things the Blazers need to do before the season ramps back up:

Figure Out the Stadium Situation

Tom Dundon, the new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are in active negotiations with the city of Portland regarding a new lease for the Moda Center, but those talks have not been going very well to start. A meeting is supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but significant progress has to be made between now and then for things to move in the right direction.

Before the season begins, the Blazers need to have real, honest conversations with their fans about their intentions moving forward, but It doesn't seem like that will happen based on how owner Tom Dundon has moved in the past.

Fill In the 15th Roster Spot

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum before the game against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have an open roster spot that they can use to sign another wing, given the fact that they already have four centers and four point guards. Enter Nicolas Batum, a former Blazers fan favorite who fits the bill for exactly what they need. Batum has a veteran presence that can help a team reach the next level, and he can still contribute on both ends of the floor without stepping on anyone's toes or taking anyone's playing time.

Trade Scoot Henderson ... or Extend Him

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson warms up before game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have moved very awkwardly when it comes to their point guard situation over the last couple of years. After selecting Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, they have since traded for Jrue Holiday and Ja Morant.

They have also re-signed Damian Lillard after sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal to open the window for him to be the team's point guard of the future.

Unfortunately, things have not worked out for Henderson, which is why the team has looked elsewhere at the point guard spot. The Blazers still have some faith that Henderson can develop into a key player for them after starting five games in the 2026 NBA playoffs. They need to figure out exactly what they want to do for his future.

They can either extend him on a new contract, considering the fact that he only has one year remaining on his rookie contract or trade him before the start of the season and get a decent amount of value from him in return before the season begins and his playing time and value deteriorate over time.