The Blazers Quietly Solved a Problem That Haunted Them Last Season

When the Portland Trail Blazers made the move to acquire Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies, much of the conversation surrounding the deal was centered around the way the star guard will shake up the lineup in Portland.

His talent is undoubtedly the biggest headline, but the move to acquire Morant may have quietly solved a less obvious problem that repeatedly gave the Blazers trouble last year.

The Blazers Lacked a Go-To Formula

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) is welcomed onto the court by teammate forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Portland often remained competitive late in games, even against teams who had more talent than them. Their biggest struggle came when games were tight in the fourth quarter. Against tougher opponents, the Blazers often lacked a consistent offensive identity to fall back on.

The Blazers have great scorers in Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, but when defenses locked in, possessions became more difficult. This meant that the Blazers' style of relying on individual shot-making would often lose them games, when other teams have a consistent system that allows them to generate quality looks.

Ja Morant Changes the Equation

Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant's arrival now fills a huge hole in the Blazers' roster. They now have a player who can completely alter the pace of a game and dictate how the offense functions during the big moments late in games.

There are few guards who can place as much pressure on an opposing defense like Morant when he is at his best. He brings a level of explosiveness and an ability to attack the rim that will naturally create opportunities for the players around him.

This means the offense can flow through Morant's ability to draw an extra defender to the basket and create advantages. Whether it is finding shooters on the perimeter, or setting up Donovan Clingan for a lob, or creating driving lanes for players like Avdija or Sharpe, the offense now has a cornerstone.

Why Morant is the Difference Maker for Close Games

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talent alone does not solve every problem. What every elite team needs is someone who can win the games on nights when things are difficult. Most teams can win when everything is clicking, but some days things don't click.

Morant's impact as an elite athlete will allow the Blazers to find a second gear late in the fourth quarter of close games that they did not have last year.

If this move allows the Blazers to turn five losses from last year into wins, then they will be looking at competing for a top-five seed in the West this year, which will solve one of the biggest problems that haunted them last year.