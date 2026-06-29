3 Offseason Targets For Blazers in Trades or Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are days away from starting free agency, where significant change could take place.

The Blazers are viewed as a team that could make a lot of noise during the offseason after not using a single draft pick this year. They'll have a chance to make a splash in free agency and the trade market, as some of the top names floating around could eventually call Portland home. Here's a look at three players to keep an eye on for the Blazers.

Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon reacts after a play in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon could be on the move as the Northwest Division rival looks to make some changes going into the upcoming year. The Nuggets failed to make it out of the first round for the first time since 2022, so they are definitely a team to look at in the offseason.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Blazers have been one of the teams linked to Gordon should he be traded. If a deal were to take place, it would likely include Jerami Grant, who played one season for the Nuggets and was a starter for their 2020 COVID-19 bubble team that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Cavaliers PF Dean Wade

Dean Wade warms up before game four between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Blazers need some help in the three-point shooting department, so it makes sense that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is on their radar. Wade has spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Cavs, but is a free agent this offseason that could end up in a new spot.

The Blazers have their mid-level exception that they can use for a player like Wade, who has knocked down 36.7 percent of his 3-pointers throughout his career. Wade will have other suitors in free agency, but the Blazers should study carefully and conjure up an offer as he fills a much-needed role for the team as a sniper and defender off the bench.

Should Matisse Thybulle not return to the Blazers, Wade could be a strong option to replace him.

Celtics SF Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The top target on the board for the Blazers is Brown, and the team could push all of its chips to acquire him. Brown had one of the best seasons in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with the Celtics, averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

With Jayson Tatum out for most of the year nursing a torn Achilles, Brown had the chance to be the top option for Boston. He proved that he can shoulder the load of being the star player on the roster, leading the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Blazers have multiple first-round picks that they could send to Boston in a potential deal, along with prospects like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe that could sweeten the deal.

If a trade is made, Brown could push the Blazers into a new tier in the Western Conference, which could challenge some of the better teams in the league, including the Oklahoma City Thunder and conference champion San Antonio Spurs.