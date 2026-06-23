Blazers Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Next to Go After Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers don't have a pick in the 2026 NBA draft, but they do have some chips to play with on the trade market.

The Blazers have their sights set on possible trades as they sit out of the draft, so here's an overview of what Portland could do on the trade market.

NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Blazers could be interested in Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis.

"Portland, to our understanding, as they have been floating around and poking around in Giannis trade conversations, we've been told that they would look to pivot to Anthony Davis on the trade market," Fischer said. "They obviously have Jaylen Brown interest as well.

"We've been told that Portland will be waiting there, with open arms, potentially, to trade for Anthony Davis in that event [that he becomes available]."

Anthony Davis to the Blazers?

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis looks on from the bench. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The idea of wanting a star player makes sense for the Blazers. They are under new ownership and are coming off a 42-40 campaign, so adding someone of Davis' caliber could make them a lot better.

In a year where the Blazers don't have any selections going into the draft, they could be more inclined to bring on an established star player because they don't have to develop anyone new to the roster.

That being said, there are a couple of hoops the Blazers have to go through if they really want Davis.

Does Anthony Davis Fit the Blazers Roster?

Davis has gone back and forth from the center and power forward positions, and Portland would give him an opportunity to be the team's starting power forward next to center Donovan Clingan.

Davis prefers to play power forward, so this could be a strong fit for him. Having to work between Davis and Clingan will make opposing frontcourts' jobs very difficult navigating the defensive challenges between the two of them. Davis has made the All-Defensive Team five times throughout his career, and he would be a good complementary player to go alongside Clingan.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The biggest obstacle for the Blazers is making a deal that the Wizards also want. Washington just signed point guard Trae Young to a four-year deal that will pay him around $53 million per season. They are about to make the number one overall pick in the draft, and they should take BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa.

Bilal Coulibaly, last year's No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr gives the Wizards a solidified starting lineup alongside Young and Dybantsa. This doesn't leave much room for the Blazers to send them the players they would be looking for.

In a potential deal, Jerami Grant would almost certainly go to the Wizards to match salaries. The Wizards sent three first-round picks to get Davis, and they would probably want at least two of those back. They would also need some players to help sweeten the deal. Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson both make sense in this role.

The Blazers and Wizards have been recent trade partners, swapping Deni Avdija and Malcolm Brogdon on draft night in 2024. This time around, the motivations for the deal would be different, but Washington has to agree to this type of trade, which won't be easy considering the other possible offers the Wizards could receive for him.

The Blazers could provide the best deal if they are willing to part ways with either of their swaps from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Portland should not include those in a deal like this. If that's what makes or breaks the deal, the Blazers should move on because Davis isn't worth all of that.

The Blazers have to be firm on a price and be willing to make a sacrifice, but not one that will leave Portland's future in dilapidated conditions.