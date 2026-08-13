7 Most Interesting Games on the Blazers 2026-27 Schedule

The Portland Trail Blazers have their 82-game schedule for the season, and they will be circling some games first before the others.

Season openers, rivalry games and nationally-televised moments should have Blazers and basketball fans hyped for the year.

Here's a look at the most important games on the schedule:

Date Opponent Significance Oct. 21 vs. Phoenix Suns Season opener Oct. 29 vs. Memphis Grizzlies Jerami Grant's return, Ja Morant's first game vs. MEM Nov. 7 vs. San Antonio Spurs Playoff rematch Nov. 16, 17 at Minnesota Timberwolves Micah Nori's return vs. MIN Feb. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant's first game at FedEx Forum Feb. 14 vs. Chicago Bulls Tiago Splitter's return Apr. 11 at San Antonio Spurs Season finale

Season Opener: Oct. 21 vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers' offseason will officially come to an end on Wednesday, October 21, when they take on Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns at home.

The last time the two teams faced off was in the play-in tournament, when the Blazers stunned the Suns at home and snatched the No. 7 seed from them. The Suns should come into the game hot, but with a new-look roster featuring Ja Morant and Damian Lillard, the Blazers should push them for an exciting matchup to open the season.

Jerami Grant's Return: Oct. 29 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers and Grizzlies had one of the league's most dynamic trades in the offseason, which brought Morant to Portland for Kris Murray and Jerami Grant, who played for his hometown team for the past four seasons.

A tribute video should be in the cards for Murray and Grant as they look to punish the Blazers for trading them as members of their new Grizzlies squad, which also features No. 3 overall pick Cam Boozer.

Playoff Rematch: Nov. 7 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Spurs in five games, so Portland should have this game circled pretty early in the calendar.

It's the first of four matchups between the two playoff rivals. With Portland hosting the first matchup, it should give them an edge after the last time the two teams played at the Moda Center. The Blazers were leading by double digits in Game 4, but they ultimately lost to the Spurs, which left them with a 3-1 deficit in the series.

Micah Back in Minneapolis: Nov. 16-17 at Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have a new head coach in Micah Nori, who spent the last five seasons on the Timberwolves bench under Chris Finch.

In one of the first back-to-backs of the season, the Wolves will host the Blazers for two games as part of a six-game trip, which is tied for the longest of the year. During this trip, the Blazers will visit the Sacramento Kings before heading to Minneapolis.

After two days in Minnesota, the Blazers' tour will go through Milwaukee, where Damian Lillard will visit the Bucks for the first time since they waived him last summer. The trip concludes with matchups against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ja Morant's Homecoming: Feb. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers face the Grizzlies early in the year, but Morant's first game as a visitor inside FedEx Forum won't take place until early February in a nationally-televised game on Amazon Prime Video.

This will be part of a two-game stretch for the Blazers in Memphis, giving Morant some time to visit with people he's so close with in the city.

The Tiago Splitter Bowl: Feb. 14 vs. Chicago Bulls

New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers will have a back-to-back on the weekend of Valentine's Day, with the second half coming on Sunday the 14th when they host the Chicago Bulls, who are now coached by former Blazers boss Tiago Splitter. The game also happens to take place on the day of the Super Bowl as part of a seven-game slate.

Season Finale: Apr. 11 at San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 82nd game on the Blazers' schedule, and the regular-season finale, is in the same spot where last year ended at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. This could be another playoff preview for the Blazers, but given how tight things were in the standings going into the final week of the season, every game counts.

Facing the Spurs at a crucial time like this could be a blessing and a curse. If the Spurs are already locked into their playoff spot, it could work in Portland's favor, as they might rest players like Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. If San Antonio needs a win for this game, they will be a tough matchup for the Blazers.