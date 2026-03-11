Ranking the Top Five Blazers That Can Beat Bam Adebayo's 83 Points

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA are in awe after Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 83 points in the team's most recent game against the Washington Wizards.

It's the most points any single player has scored in a game since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 back in 2006. It's hard to imagine Kobe's 81-point performance being beaten, but now that it has been done, perhaps other players will look to chase that number. Here's a look at the top five Blazers that could flirt with beating Adebayo's historic performance.

Jerami Grant

Adebayo's performance was fueled by 43 free throw attempts, so it's natural to put Portland's best foul drawer on this list. Grant has scored 49 points in a game before back in 2024, so he's over halfway there.

If Grant were to do this though, it would have to be sooner rather than later because he is celebrating his 32nd birthday soon and it's hard to imagine him doing it into his late 30's.

Shaedon Sharpe

Sharpe has scored 33 in a game before, but it's a far way to go from 83. Luckily for Sharpe, he is 22 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. Sharpe scores so naturally on the court as-is, so it's not completely out of the question that he could accomplish a feat like that.

Scoot Henderson

Henderson also has the ability to take over a basketball game, similar to Sharpe and Adebayo. We haven't seen a whole lot of it this season, as Henderson has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the year. Now that he is healthy, he is beginning to get back into his shell, and maybe sometime soon, if given the right opportunity, he could make the most of it and challenge Adebayo.

Deni Avdija

Avdija has reached 43 in a game before, dating back to his time with the Washington Wizards. He has shown more of an ability to win basketball games during his time with the Blazers, especially this season, where he was named an All-Star.

If Avdija can find a night where he is hitting on his three-point shots and driving to the rim, there is a chance he could flirt with greatness himself.

Damian Lillard

It's been just over three years since Lillard knocked his career high of 71 points. During that game, he had 13 three-pointers, which is the biggest reason why he is the top person on this list.

Even though Lillard turns 36 over the summer, it's not totally out of the question that he could have another game like this again. His ability to make threes and take over the game is admirable, and he could have a scoring outburst like that again.