Blazers Announce Disappointing Injury Update on 5 Guards vs Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing to hurt at the guard position, as evident in the team's most recent injury report ahead of their regular season clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard continues to be listed on the Trail Blazers' injury reports as he is slated to miss the entirety of the NBA season with an Achilles tear. He is projected to return for the 2026-27 season, during which he will be in the second year of a three-year contract with the Trail Blazers.

An Extensive Injury Report

Joining Lillard on the injury report is guard Scoot Henderson, who continues to miss time with a left hamstring tear. Henderson, who suffered the injury in late September during an offseason workout, was given a four-to-eight-week timeline to return to basketball activities.

Based on that initial timeline, the Trail Blazers should expect Henderson — the third-overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft — back in the lineup by late November at the latest.

INJURY REPORT 11/12 @ NOP:



OUT:

Javonte Cooke (G League Two-Way)

Scoot Henderson (L Hamstring Tear)

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Matisse Thybulle (L Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley (R Foot Fracture) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 11, 2025

Continuing the long list of injured Trail Blazers' guards, Matisse Thybulle will miss the game with a left thumb ligament tear. Thybulle suffered the injury on Oct. 29 against the Utah Jazz.

More news: Charles Barkley Calls Out Blazers' Chauncey Billups Amid Gambling Scandal

Thybulle underwent surgery for the thumb injury — performed by highly-regarded hand surgeon Dr. Steven S. Shin — on Oct. 31. He is expected to be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, meaning the seven-year veteran will likely not play in the month of November.

Two days after Thybulle's injury, guard Blake Wesley suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the Trail Blazers' win over the Denver Nuggets. Wesley, in his fourth year in the NBA and first with the Trail Blazers, is expected to miss at least 12 weeks.

More news: NBA Insider Urges Blazers to Make Key Tiago Splitter Decision

The final player on Portland's long list of injured guards is Javonte Cooke, who is on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers and appeared in three games for Portland over the preseason.

The Trail Blazers tip off in New Orleans against the 2-8 Pelicans at 5 p.m. PT. Portland is looking to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back road losses against the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic.

Latest Trail Blazers News

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.