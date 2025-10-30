Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle Suffers New Injury, Ruled Out for Jazz Game
Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's match against the Utah Jazz.
Thybulle suffered a left thumb injury and will not return.
He leaves the contest after five minutes of action.
The 28-year-old was listed as questionable entering tonight's match with a left hip injury. The Blazers decided that Thybulle was fine enough to play on Wednesday, but after the new injury, they aren't going to risk anything.
This story will be updated….
Published |Modified