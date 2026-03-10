Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Key Matchups and Latest Injury Updates

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to start a win streak as they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Blazers just visited the Hornets on their recent five-game road trip and had a poor showing against the Hornets, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA during the second half of this season. They have lost their previous two games, but they are just one game under .500 despite having a 16-28 record through 44 contests. They have won 16 of their last 21 games.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Tuesday, March 10

• Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is Hornets vs. Trail Blazers on?

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Hornets vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Hornets injury report

• PF Tidjane Salaun (OUT - calf)

• SF Liam McNeeley (OUT - ankle)

• PG Coby White (OUT - calf)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers preview

Just 10 days ago, the Hornets looked like the far superior opponent in a double-digit victory against the Blazers. The Blazers struggled mightily in their game against the Hornets, but they now have a chance to get some revenge.

The Blazers are a little more well rested as they have been home for a few days, and that was evidenced in their 20-point victory against the Indiana Pacers in their last matchup. They also are expected to have Deni Avdija back in the lineup. After he missed the road trip with a back injury, he returned for the Blazers' win against the Pacers and scored 18 points on 6 of 16 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are coming into this game hungry after losing their previous two meetings and slipping slightly in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams are currently in 10th place in their respective conference, and they would like to get a little bit higher if possible for the Play-In tournament. This should make the contest coming up an incredibly important one for both teams.