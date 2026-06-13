Why Blazers Must Re-Sign Robert Williams III in Free Agency

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is testing the market this offseason, hoping to get a raise on his contract.

It might be hard for Williams to get more than the $12 million per year he received on his last contract, which he signed with the Boston Celtics in 2022. However, he could still land a contract close to that in value.

"Williams, who has struggled to stay healthy for most of the last few years, stepped into an important defensive role, living up to his status as a veteran with playoff experience," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus wrote.

"Depending on his medicals, Williams could be set to earn another deal above $10 million, though probably no more than 1-2 years in length. He could fit with several teams with playoff aspirations, presumably in a managed-minute role off the bench."

Blazers Could Have Competition in Robert Williams III Free Agency

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Centers have had a bit of a renaissance over the last couple of years in the NBA. Teams in the Western Conference have specifically needed strong defensive-minded centers because Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren stand at the top of the Western Conference. The need for centers in the West is more important than ever.

That's why the Blazers should be willing to hand out a contract in the $10M to $12M range for Williams. They may want to give rookie Yang Hansen a chance to see the court more often in 2026-27, but the team needs a veteran like Williams if they want to compete for a top spot in the playoffs.

Williams' Blazers career has been defined by injuries. He only played in six games in his first year (2023-24). That number jumped up to a whopping 20 games in 2024-25. He was able to stay healthy in his third year in the Pacific Northwest, appearing in 59 games for the Blazers and averaging 6.7 points per contest.

Williams proved to be an important player for the Blazers on both sides of the ball. When he was on the court, the Blazers had a 137.5 offensive rating compared to 114.4 as a team. His defensive rating was 107.1, while the Blazers had a 114.7 defensive rating as a team. Therefore, the Blazers were better on offense and defense when Williams was on the court.

If the Blazers let Williams walk in free agency, they risk having the second unit fall apart without any veteran leadership in the frontcourt. Signing him should be a priority for the team this offseason.