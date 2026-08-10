Don't Expect the Blazers to Keep All 15 Players on the Roster

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely done when it comes to adding outside free agents for the upcoming season, but that doesn't mean they won't make roster moves between now and the start of the season.

The Blazers have a trio of players with non-guaranteed contracts going into the season. Here's a look at all three players and the likelihood of them making the roster.

Vit Krejci

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci warms up before game one of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guarantee: $250,000, Base Salary: $2,667,944

Krejci came to the Blazers in a trade earlier in the calendar year with the Atlanta Hawks for Duop Reath. While Krejci came in with a lot of hype as someone who could cure the team's 3-point shooting woes, he didn't contribute much to that solution.

Krejci shot an abysmal 30.3 percent from beyond the arc in 19 appearances with the Blazers during the 2025-26 season. Considering he made nearly 42 percent of his three-point shots in four seasons with the Hawks, this was a massive disappointment for Portland. The hope for Krejci is that a full offseason in Portland will calm his nerves down and get him more comfortable with the team's current setup.

Krejci is only guaranteed $250,000 of his $2.6 million salary going into the season. He was originally slated to make $0, but being on the roster on Aug. 1 solidified that $250,000 threshold. If he is on the roster by opening night, he will guarantee his full salary, so if the Blazers are looking to shed some money, they could save about $2 million by cutting or trading him in training camp.

The fact that the Blazers kept him beyond August 1 suggests that there are plans to keep him on the roster for the rest of the season. A lot can change between now and the start of the season, so it's something to keep an eye on for the Blazers.

Micah Potter

Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter shoots for the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guarantee: $0, Base Salary: $2,801,346

Potter was claimed off waivers after he was cut by the Indiana Pacers on July 8. He only has one year on his deal, but it will not be guaranteed until Jan. 10. Therefore, the Blazers have no reason to cut him until then.

The Blazers will likely give Potter a chance to prove himself as a reserve big man early in the season, but his defense will have to be better than it was in Indiana in order for him to stick around. He will have to compete alongside the likes of Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Yang Hansen and Branden Carlson for minutes in the rotation.

Jeremy Sochan

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan rebounds during the second half against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guarantee: $0, Base Salary: $2,625,627

Sochan is the latest player to join the Blazers roster after signing with the team on August 2. He signed an executive Exhibit 9 contract, which only guarantees that he will be on the team for training camp. If he were to be injured at any point between now and the start of the regular season, he will gain an injury settlement.

There is potential for Sochan to have his contract converted into a standard deal, but he will have to prove to the Blazers that he is worth investing in.

Sochan is the likeliest member of the Blazers to not be on the roster by the start of the season, and Portland will likely keep at least one roster spot open. He has a lot of potential as a former top-10 pick, but he is on the outside looking in for the Blazers' opening-night projection.

Player Salary Guarantee Cut Probability Vit Krejci $2,667,944 $250,000 Unlikely Micah Potter $2,801,346 $0 Moderate Jeremy Sochan $2,625,627 $0 Likely