Blazers' Free Agency Move Could Unlock Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is establishing himself as the team's center of the future after averaging a double-double in 2025-26.

Clingan leads the Blazers' center group, which also features second-year pro Yang Hansen, free agent signee Branden Carlson and veteran Robert Williams III, who signed a deal of his own during the offseason. Williams' return to the Blazers could help Clingan continue his ascent up the ranks of the league's best centers.

“Really happy to have Rob staying in Portland. He was so good for us. And he’s good for Donovan (Clingan) and Yang (Hansen) too. Rob pushes those guys really hard in practice. He just makes everyone better,” a Blazers front office executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith.

Robert Williams III Return is Huge for Blazers

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams was limited to 26 appearances in his first two seasons due to injury with the Blazers after being acquired by Portland in a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He was able to make up for it this past season by making 59 appearances for the team, marking the second-most games he's played in a single season after playing in 62 games during the 2021-22 campaign when the Celtics reached the NBA Finals.

Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game with the Blazers last season, proving to be a strong rim-protecting presence when the team had to take Clingan off of the court. Williams isn't exactly old at the age of 28, but he is the third-oldest player on Portland's roster behind Holiday and Damian Lillard, which awards him veteran status.

Williams' primary value for the Blazers comes with his ability to protect the rim, which came in handy often when he was on the floor last season. Last season, the Blazers had a defensive rating of 111.2 when he was on the court but 116.0 when he was off the court. In the playoffs, this dynamic was only further exacerbated. The team had a 109.5 defensive rating when he was on the court but a 122.5 when he was off the court.

Having Williams on the roster will allow Clingan to develop on the court without overplaying him and exhausting him throughout the year.

Williams plays bigger than his physical height of 6-9, but his shot-blocking tendencies make him one of the better defensive centers in the league. Having him as a mentor for Clingan makes the Blazers a better team as a whole. On top of that, his competitiveness when the team is off the court also makes him incredibly valuable.

Williams represents the identity the Blazers want to have as a team. He may not be the most important player for the team's on-court success, but Portland could not accomplish its goals without someone like Williams pushing them in the right direction.

Williams isn't staying on the roster to take Clingan's job, but his presence should give the team the depth needed to compete at the position at all times. It should also push Clingan to improve, because he could threaten to take more minutes from him down the line.