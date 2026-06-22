This One Stat Proves Why Blazers Should Re-Sign Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle may have played his last game with the Portland Trail Blazers as his contract is expiring and he can test the open market in free agency this offseason.

Thybulle has played in only 45 games for the Blazers over the last two seasons, but he finished the 2025-26 season healthy and appeared in four of the team's five playoff games against the San Antonio Spurs. Thybulle's healthy run at the end of last season suggests that he could return to the player he once was, which is a good sign for the Blazers moving forward.

Thybulle is 29 years old and still could have a lot of good basketball ahead of him. The main calling card Thybulle has had in his career is his defense, as he has boasted the best steal rate (3.8 percent) of any NBA player in the 2000s.

"Thybulle is so valuable because of his unique ability to force turnovers. He leads all players this century (minimum 3,000 minutes) in career steal rate, and it's not particularly close," ESPN analyst Zach Kram wrote.

"And Thybulle was more effective than ever in his rare playing time in Portland. His steal rate over the past two seasons was an outrageous 5.6%, and he boosted his usage rate and true shooting percentage simultaneously."

Matisse Thybulle's Defense Should Have Blazers Interested in Return

LA Clippers guard Darius Garland dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thybulle definitely has his shortcomings on the offensive side of the ball, but his elite defense makes him a worthy candidate for being re-signed this offseason.

The Blazers need strong, defensive-minded players to aid Damian Lillard, who is coming back after tearing his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard was already someone who struggled on defense before his injury. If the Blazers rely on him heavily next season, they need players who can complement him and make up for his defensive shortcomings.

For these reasons, Lillard and Thybulle make a lot of sense as teammates. They can make up for each other's weaknesses and give Portland some veteran experience that will be needed to make a deep playoff run.

Thybulle's latest contract went for three years, where he made $33 million. He will likely not make as much money on this next deal. If the Blazers are willing to offer him just above a minimum contract, they should be able to get him back in the Pacific Northwest for next season.