Blazers Need More Than Damian Lillard's Return to Contend

The Portland Trail Blazers are excited to see Damian Lillard return to the lineup for the first time since 2023 in the upcoming season, especially knowing that the team has the potential to get back to the playoffs.

Lillard's return is expected to boost Portland's profile as a contender in the Western Conference. It remains to be seen how much of the veteran's abilities will still be in his arsenal coming off a torn Achilles. Lillard will be 36 years old the next time he suits up for the Blazers, but given his superstardom, Portland should get an upgrade at the point guard position.

In the 2024-25 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard averaged almost 25 points and just over seven assists per game, proving to be one of the league's elite guards despite being in his mid-30s. Even if Lillard returns to form, the Blazers are going to need more than him to keep up in a crowded Western Conference.

"Damian Lillard's return after sitting out the season with an Achilles tear could simultaneously improve Portland's offense and make its defense worse, so the Trail Blazers will likely be more balanced next season," ESPN analyst Zach Kram wrote.

"Still, while a strong defensive foundation exists with Donovan Clingan, Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara, the offense might need more than just Lillard -- say, another big leap forward from Deni Avdija, or meaningful development from Scoot Henderson -- to reach league average."

Damian Lillard Poised to Improve Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard celebrates with the trophy. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Blazers prided themselves on the defensive end of the floor. They ranked 12th in defensive rating this season but struggled on the other end, ranking 21st in offensive rating. This was still enough to grind out a .500 record and the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but the Blazers have higher aspirations than that.

Adding Lillard, who could be another 20-point scorer for the Blazers on a nightly basis next season, will definitely improve the offense. As we've seen in this year's playoffs, defense is even more important.

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, who are playing each other in the NBA Finals, have two of the top seven defensive ratings from the regular season. In the playoffs, they represent the two best defenses in the league.

While Lillard's reintegration into the lineup may hurt the defense because Jrue Holiday won't play as much, Portland has to find a way to improve on both ends of the floor apart from Lillard's return. This may include more offensive ingenuity from Avdija and Henderson, while looking at Camara and Clingan as stronger defensive anchors.

The Blazers might also want to make an acquisition or two that will improve the team with Lillard on the floor and that will better fit next to Dame in the backcourt. Adding someone like Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency could help if the defending champions decline his team option. They could also acquire him in a trade.

Ultimately, Lillard's return should make the Blazers better, but to get to where they want to be, it's going to take more than that.