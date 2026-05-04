The One Player Blazers Can’t Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers have some decisions to make this offseason in regards to the future of some of the players on the rosters.

One of those players is Matisse Thybulle, who has only played in 45 games for the Blazers in the last two seasons, but he is someone the team should look to bring back on a new deal in free agency this offseason.

Matisse Thybulle Should Re-Sign With Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While his box score numbers rarely jump off the page, Thybulle can be one of the better defenders in the league. Re-signing him is about maintaining a defensive floor.

Without his ability to navigate screens and blow up hand-off actions, Portland's young guards would be forced into much more demanding defensive assignments, likely hindering their offensive development.

Potential Bargain For Blazers

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle guards. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Thybulle’s value in the current market is fascinating because his offensive limitations, specifically as a low-volume floor spacer, often suppress his price tag in free agency. This creates a bargain window for Portland.

By leveraging his Bird Rights or a mid-level exception, the Blazers can likely secure an All-Defensive caliber talent at a fraction of the cost of a two-way wing. In an era where 3-and-D archetypes are being overpaid, a specialist like Thybulle allows the front office to allocate cap space toward a marquee scoring threat while still checking the elite perimeter defender box.

Because Portland lacks high draft capital to find defensive replacements, the Blazers have to rely on internal development, even for players like Thybulle.

The Blazers don't have a first-round pick this offseason, so there isn't a need to jettison anyone for younger talent from the roster right away. Teams around the league that could be interested in adding someone like Thybulle might look for someone to develop in the draft.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will be able to bring him back and keep the roster happy with having some of the continuity from this year's team.

Veteran Leadership Can Help Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In a locker room that's looking to take the next step in the 2026-27 season, veteran presence is often measured by professionalism per minute. Thybulle has transitioned from a high-stakes playoff environment in Philadelphia to a rebuilding culture in Portland without a dip in effort or defensive intensity.

This cultural consistency is vital for a young core learning how to navigate the 82-game grind. His veteran habits serve as a live blueprint for the younger roster. Keeping him ensures that the culture includes a standard of defensive accountability that can't be taught by coaches alone.