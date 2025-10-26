3 Critical Blazers Ruled Out vs Clippers with Injuries
Three critical Portland Trail Blazers players have already been ruled out for the team's clash against the LA Clippers on Sunday.
According to Portland's official Public Relations account, Portland point guards Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear) and Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon tear) remain on the shelf.
Neither guard has played a single second this year, and while Lillard's absence for the entire season was expected, it's been disappointing that Henderson will miss a good chunk of time recovering from his own surprise late offseason ailment.
All-Defensive reserve center Robert Williams III, who has been hurt more than he's been healthy during his three seasons in Portland, is still working on his conditioning and will also have to wait a bit to make his Trail Blazers debut.
The 6-foot-9 pro, 28, is on an expiring $13.3 million contract, but he's going to prove tough to offload for value if he can't ever stay on the floor.
This story will be updated...