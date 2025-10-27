Blazers' Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Chauncey Billups Arrest
The Portland Trail Blazers split their two games over the weekend, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday evening after convincingly defeating the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
But the on-the-court proceedings of the Trail Blazers are far from the biggest storyline clouding the team.
Head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested Oct. 23 in a federal investigation looking into the NBA Hall of Famer and other individuals with close ties to the league and their involvement in illegal gambling and game-rigging schemes with ties to organized crime families. Investigations are still pending and all accusations against Billups are alleged until proved in federal court.
Ahead of the Trail Blazers' win on Friday, forward Deni Avdija was the only player who spoke to the media during pregame locker room availability, according to KOIN News reporter Brenna Greene.
A seated and somber Avdija gave an honest assessment of how he and his teammates were feeling after the shocking revelation.
"Part of the NBA is just to keep playing. We're all here for basketball, and are focused on that," Avdija told reporters ahead of Friday night's game. "It's not an easy situation. We're thinking about him and his family. We really love Chauncey and what he's done with this organization. I don't know a lot of the details, I don't really want to get into that, I'm trying to focus on the game. But my heart is with him and his family for sure."
Avdija joined the Trail Blazers via trade over the 2024 offseason, and achieved career highs in points, rebounds and assists in his first season in Portland. He credits the relationship he has with Billups for much of his success.
"Amazing," Avdija said on what it was like having Billups as a head coach. "He loved the players. He's doing so much around the clock to make us better. He was really important. Especially, when I came to Portland, it was a coach that embraced me to a new team and helped me become better."
Since Billups' arrest, the Trail Blazers have gone 1-1 under interim head coach Tiago Splitter. They play the Lakers tomorrow evening at 7:30 p.m. PDT.
