Blazers Facing Lakers Without 7 Key Players on Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) are looking to get back to their winning ways on Monday night as they take on a very short-handed Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) squad.
It'll be a very interesting contest considering the amount of players unavailable for JJ Redick's team coupled with the fact that both teams played on Sunday evening. The Lakers outlasted the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-120. Austin Reaves poured in a career-high 51 points in the winning effort.
On the other side of town, the Blazers lost by a score of 114-107 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Deni Avdija led the team with 23 points. Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe all finished in double figures as well.
Portland is coming off a very tumultuous week given that head coach Chauncey Billups has been banished indefinitely from the NBA in the wake of an alleged gambling scandal. Fellow ex-NBA player Tiago Splitter is now leading the team.
On paper, this should be a game Portland wins. They're the far deeper team in this scenario given that LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes — all rotation players with varying degrees of potency — are out.
Holiday figures to garner the assignment in defending Reaves with some potential and probable help coming from Toumani Camara. Another storyline has former Portland center Deandre Ayton going up against his old team in what could be billed as a revenge game for the Bahamian big man.
Can Reaves Do It Again?
Fatigue could be a real issue for the Lakers specifically in this contest. On the second night of a back-to-back, the team had Reaves, Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and Jake LaRavia all playing heavy minutes the evening prior. A lot will be asked of Reaves given he's essentially the only shot creator/playmaker healthy.
As it pertains to Portland, pushing the tempo in this type of game may be highly prudent. With Smart sidelined, Sharpe should get plenty of opportunities to attack the Lakers off the bounce and also in transition. The same can be said for Avdija — who likely will be guarded by some combination of Hachimura and Jared Vanderbilt.
