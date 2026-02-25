Five Stats to Know After Blazers Loss to Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking their heads after a 124-121 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Moda Center.

The Blazers had their moments throughout the game, but they didn't have enough to come out of the game as a winner. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score between the Wolves and Blazers.

5 - Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels 3-pointers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Blazers could not defend the three-point shot very well against the Wolves. As a team, Minnesota made 17 of 35 shots from beyond the arc, but all but two came from three players. Edwards, DiVincenzo, and McDaniels each had five three-pointers to add to the box score, which completely sunk the Blazers.

Naz Reid was the only other player for the Wolves to make a three-point shot. When one player from the opposing team makes five three-pointers, it's usually not a good defensive job, but when three are hot from distance, it's really hard for a team to win by allowing that to happen.

13 - Jerami Grant free throws

Grant finished the night with 21 points on 3-of-11 shooting because he lived at the foul line all night long. It seemed he made 13 of 15 shots from the charity stripe, matching the entire Wolves team. Sometimes, when shots aren't falling, players have to get creative when it comes to getting their offense, and that is exactly what Grant was able to do against the Wolves.

16 - Donovan Clingan rebounds

Clingan was very strong on the boards with 16 rebounds on his own tonight. Nobody on the Blazers had more than six, so it was clear that the Blazers relied on him heavily in this aspect. He also had 11 points for a double-double, his 23rd of the season.

19 - Rudy Gobert rebounds

While Clingan was strong on the glass, so was Gobert. He led all players with 19 rebounds and had 10 points of his own. The Blazers did out rebound the Wolves 44 to 41, but Gobert's seven offensive rebounds were crucial in the win for Minnesota.

19 (again) - Scoot Henderson points

Henderson had a season-high 19 points off the bench in the loss to the Wolves. He made 7 of 18 from the field but was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Henderson will get more opportunities as the season winds down, especially with Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe out with injuries.