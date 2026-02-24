How to Watch Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are returning home for the first time since the All-Star break as they take on the division rival Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Blazers just lost less than two weeks ago to the Wolves on the road, so Portland will be looking for some revenge. It will be harder to obtain though as the team will be without All-Star forward Deni Avdija, who re-aggravated a back injury in the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Tuesday, February 24

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers on?

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Timberwolves injury report

• C Naz Reid (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G Leagye two-way)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• C Yang Hansen (OUT - G League assignment)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers preview

The Blazers will have to figure out how to win without Avdija when they take on the Wolves, who are exactly where Portland is trying to chase. The Wolves sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 35-23 record, holding the final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture before the play-in tournament.

The Blazers are one of the four teams slated to play in the play-in tournament. If they want to get out of that zone, they are going to need to play extremely well over the last month or so of the season. That starts with a win against the Wolves to close the gap a little bit between the two teams.

If the Blazers can find ways to step up in Avdija's absence and contain Anthony Edwards, who leads the team with 29.5 points per game, the Blazers could have a chance to pull off the upset at home.