Four Questions Ahead of Pacers vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to take on the Indiana Pacers for the first matchup of a three-game homestand.

The Blazers are going into the game at 30-34 on the season, four games under .500. They find themselves 5.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 11 seed but just one game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 9 spot, which would afford the Blazers the opportunity to host a game during the Play-In Tournament.

The Pacers have struggled this season, but the Blazers still have to figure out a way to pull out a win. The Pacers are a team that was in the NBA Finals less than a year ago, and while a lot has changed in the nine months since their playoff run, they are still an NBA team that can put the Blazers on upset alert if Portland doesn't execute its game plan and attack from the very start.

To learn more about the Blazers' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Indiana Pacers On SI reporter Alex Golden.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara passes the ball to Trail Blazers’ center Robert Williams III. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

How much hope is there for the Pacers to return to prominence next season if they are healthy?

The hope is alive for the Pacers next season. After seeing Dejounte Murray and Jayson Tatum have positive returns from their Achilles injuries, all signs point to Haliburton doing the same. And if they add a top four pick…this is a title contending team.

Who is a Pacers player that Blazers fans should keep an eye on that may not get as much attention as he should?

Trail Blazers fans should keep an eye on Micah Potter. Defensively, Portland will attack him relentlessly, but if he gets rolling offensively, he can spread the floor and make you pay.

If the Pacers were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

If the Pacers defeated the Trail Blazers, Portland would have to have a horrific shooting night. Indiana has allowed 125 points or more in seven of their eight games since returning from the All-Star break. If Portland comes out and plays just an average game, they should win by double-digits.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Portland defeats Indiana 129-113.

Tip-off between the Pacers and Blazers is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.