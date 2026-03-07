Blazers Iced Out Late in Loss vs. Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers are heading home disappointed after a 106-99 loss against the Houston Rockets inside the Toyota Center.

The Blazers started off strong with a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but things began to slip in the second as the team only scored 22 points in the final 12 minutes before half time. The Blazers came out hot after half time and retook the lead, but they couldn't keep things square in the fourth quarter as the Rockets outscored them 29-17 in the final frame to coast to victory.

Blazers Fumble Fourth Quarter Lead vs. Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Blazers were led in scoring by Jerami Grant, who had 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Jrue Holiday had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, while Donovan Clingan also had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Toumani Camara joined his teammates in double figures with 16 points.

The Rockets saw All-Star center Alperen Shangoon pop off with 28 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field. Amen Thompson was right behind him with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists while making 11 of 12 shots from the field. Kevin Durant added 20 of his own, while Reed Sheppard had 17 points to add to the box score.

The loss for the Blazers means they will finish the road trip with a 2-3 record. It marks the second time in the last four games that they have failed to reach the 100-point mark. The Blazers have struggled in the shooting department without Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe in the lineup. They don't have as proficient of an offense, and they have had to rely on their secondary scorers to make an impact. Unfortunately, it isn't as easy for Portland to score.

The Blazers are hoping to get Avdija back soon, while there is a good chance Sharpe won't be on the court for the remainder of the season. Perhaps the Blazers will have better luck on the injury front when the team returns home for a three-game homestand this week.

The Blazers will return to the court this week for a winnable homestand against the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz. Their first game against the Pacers comes on Sunday at 6 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.