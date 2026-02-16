How Blazers' Deni Avdija Performed in All-Star Game

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is coming up disappointed in his first All-Star experience, as Team World lost both of their games and did not qualify for the championship against the USA Stars and Stripes.

Avdija was a starter for the World Team, where he played in 8 minutes against Team Stars, scoring 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Avdija was a +7 when he was on the court, but Team World could not keep their lead as the game went to overtime. From there, Team Stars pulled out the win, putting Team World on the brink of elimination.

In the second game, Avdija started once again but came up scoreless in seven minutes. Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had 19 points on six of eight shooting, but they could not temper down the rally that Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawaii Leonard was responding to before Leonard had 31 points on 11 of 13 shooting, including six of seven from beyond the arc, as Team Stars pulled out the late win over Team World.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers look on during player introductions before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Avdija, Team World Come Up Short in All-Star Game

Overall, Avdija had his moments during the game, but it didn't result in the win he might have hoped for. Nonetheless, it should not take away from the season he has had for the Blazers, where he is averaging over 25 points per game. It's clear that Avdija deserves to be an All-Star, and he proved that on the biggest stage in the league.

"I think there was this great, great players that didn't get chosen for the All-Star game and obviously, there's a lot of talent in this league that could have been instead of me," Avdija said via team reporter Casey Holdahl. "But I work hard, I play hard, I don't want to say I deserve it, but I do respect me and my game, and I'm really happy that I'm able to be an All-Star."

Now Avdija can enjoy the rest of the break with four days off as the Blazers look to bounce back and get ready for the second half of the season.

The Blazers return to the court on Friday when they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the division rival Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

