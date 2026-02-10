Blazers Get Good News on Deni Avdija Before 76ers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are welcoming All-Star forward Deni Avdija back to the lineup in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Avdija is active after missing the past week nursing a back injury, according to the team. The Blazers are also making point guard Scoot Henderson and center Robert Williams III active for the game.

INJURY UPDATE: Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson and Robert Williams III are AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. PHI. https://t.co/Zsxqx2uCWd — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 10, 2026

Deni Avdija Returns For Trail Blazers

Avdija, 25, is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game so far this season, which led to his first appearance in the All-Star game.

The Blazers are 21-23 when Avdija plays and 4-5 when he doesn't. He has missed nine of the last 13 contests for the Blazers and it's clear the team has missed him. He has helped fuel the Blazers' path back to the postseason, so the team is very thankful to have him back in uniform before the All-Star break.

The Blazers want to make sure he is healthy and ready to go before the stretch run, but with the All-Star break in sight, it's easy to just sit him for the final three games and make sure he is ready to go for the second half. He may sit one of the legs in the team's back-to-back with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz later in the week, but for now, he is good to go for the Blazers when they face the Sixers.

The Blazers will start Avdija alongside point guard Jrue Holiday, small forward Toumani Camara, power forward Jerami Grant and big man Donovan Clingan. Meanwhile, the 76ers will counter with point guard Tyrese Maxey, rookie shooting guard and this year's No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., power forward and Blazers alum Trendon Watford and center Joel Embiid.

It won't be an easy game for the Blazers to win, but they will have a better chance to close out the homestand with a win now that Avdija is back on the court. It remains to be seen how much he will play in his first game back, but having him play a little bit is better than him sitting on the bench.

It's about between the Sixers and Blazers is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game live on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Portland Trail Blazers On SI Stories