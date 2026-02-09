How to Watch Joel Embiid's 76ers vs. Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their homestand as they take on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Moda Center.

It's the final game at home for the Blazers in the first half of the season, but it comes against a talented Sixers team looking to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Monday, February 9

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is 76ers vs. Trail Blazers on?

76ers vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream 76ers vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

76ers injury report

• C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - thumb, knee)

• PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• C Robert Williams III (OUT - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SF Kris Murray (OUT - back)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles up court against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Trail Blazers preview

The Blazers and Sixers are facing off for the first time this season right before the All-Star break and the two teams are coming from different directions.

Before the Blazers swept a two-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies, over the weekend they had lost six consecutive games, five of which came against teams that are currently in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Sixers have won six of their last seven and have taken care of business against teams that have been struggling.

This is the fifth matchup of Philadelphia's road trip, and they have gone 3-1 after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns. In the middle of the road trip, they lost by just four points to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Perhaps the Blazers will have a chance to spoil the end of Philly's road trip. If they do, they will have to find a way to contain Joel Embiid, All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey and rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

