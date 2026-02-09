Projecting the Blazers' Starting Lineup and Rotation After the Trade Deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers are past the trade deadline, and the team is hoping to maintain a spot in the postseason in the second half of the year.

The team made some small changes during the trade deadline, and it has affected the team's depth chart. Here is a look at where the Blazers stand just before the All-Star break.

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Vit Krejci

The Blazers have been running a very thin point guard group throughout the season with Jrue Holiday being the primary floor general. Other players have stepped in to this role, but the second half of the season should provide opportunities for Scoot Henderson and Vit Krejci. Henderson has been dealing with an injury all season long, while Krejci was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Duop Reath just before the deadline.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Shooting Guard: Shaedon Sharpe, Caleb Love, Blake Wesley, Rayan Rupert

Shaedon Sharpe has been the primary two-guard for the Blazers this season, but they run really deep at this position. Two-way guard Caleb Love has been really solid in his rookie year, while Blake Wesley is beginning to make a push now that he is back from injury. The Blazers also have Rayan Rupert, who has appeared in 45 games for the Blazers so far this season.

Small Forward: Deni Avdija, Sidy Cissoko, Kris Murray

A back injury has held Deni Avdija out for the last four games, but he should return soon and will retain the starting small forward spot when he does. With Avdija out, French wing Sidy Cissoko has been playing well, while third-year pro Kris Murray has been a consistent factor off the bench when he is healthy.

Power Forward: Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant

The Blazers have had consistency with both Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant. Camara has appeared in all 53 games for the Blazers so far this season and is averaging 12.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Jerami Grant has accepted and embraced a role off the bench, averaging 19.1 points per game. With Avdija out, he has stepped into the starting lineup and can play multiple positions, but when everyone is healthy, he is an established strong sixth man.

Center: Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Yang Hansen

Donovan Klingin has started every game for the Blazers that he has played in this season, averaging 11.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Robert Williams III has been a solid backup. And Yang Hansen has appeared sparingly for the team, but he is still continuing to develop with the Rip City Remix in the G League.

Read More Portland Trail Blazers On SI Stories