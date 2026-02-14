Blazers' Damian Lillard Makes History in Three-Point Contest

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is celebrating after winning his third Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Despite not appearing in a single game for the Blazers all season long, nursing an Achilles injury, Lillard shined in the three-point contest, beating out Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Kanuppel and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the final round. Lillard scored 27 points in the first round to earn a spot in the top three and responded with a 29-point performance in the final to beat Kanuppel and Booker.

Booker had a chance to win on the final rack, but he missed his final couple of shots to concede the possible win to Lillard.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots a three-point shot during warm ups. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard Wins Third 3-Point Contest

The contest started out with Knuppel setting the tone with 27 points in the first round. He was followed by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, who was wearing the jersey of his teammate Jaylon Tyson. Mitchell posted 24 points, giving him a good chance to make it to the second round. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray followed, and he managed to post just 18 points, putting him on the brink of elimination. Miami Heat and former Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell had 23, which eliminated Murray from the contest.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey were eliminated with performances that couldn't get them into the top three.

Booker stepped up next and dropped the first 30-point performance, putting him in the lead and eliminating Powell. Lillard was the next to shoot, and he managed to drop 29, sending Mitchell to the sidelines and establishing the final rounds competitors.

From there, Knuppel had 17 in the final round, giving Lillard and Booker a great chance to pull out the win. Lillard matched his first-round total with 29, setting it up for Booker to win or lose it on his shooting. After making his first nine shots and scoring 23 points going into the final money ball rack, Booker made just two of his final five shots, finishing on 27 points, which was not enough to dethrone Lillard.

With the win, Lillard joins Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges as the only people in NBA history to win three times in the three-point contest, which turned 40 this year.

While Lillard won the three-point contest, he is not expected to play for the Blazers this season and should be fully healthy and ready to go for the 2026-27 campaign.

