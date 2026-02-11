Blazers PG Damian Lillard Gives Injury Update Before 3-Point Contest

The Portland Trail Blazers decided to bring back one of the best players in franchise history last offseason by signing Damian Lillard after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they gave him a new three-year contract, knowing he would miss the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles in last year's playoffs.

While Lillard is still not expected to suit up this season, he made the surprising decision to compete in this year's NBA three-point contest. It is unheard of in the NBA for a player to suit up for an All-Star event while missing the entire season with an injury, but Lillard is set on being a one-of-a-kind player.

“I gotta keep, you know, adding to what Dame does,” Lillard told The Athletic's Jason Quick. “Whatever is typical, I do the opposite … I do what I do. This is another one.”

BREAKING: Damian Lillard will compete in the 2026 NBA 3-pt contest 🔥



HE'S BACK 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SM3cdaP1CD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2026

Lillard gives update on injury recovery

After already being sidelined since April 2025, Lillard could realistically be in the latter stages of his rehab process. Lillard did not give a detailed injury update to Quick, but he said he was progressing and that he "can do a lot."

"Lillard described his rehabilitation as 'progressive,' but he was reluctant to give a full update or insight. Social media videos throughout the season have shown him shooting, sprinting and dunking," Quick wrote.

“I can do a lot, that’s where I’ll put it,” Lillard said.

Damian Lillard putting in that work



The comeback tour is going to be epic 🔥



pic.twitter.com/wqL4nj5FqM — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) December 19, 2025

While Lillard's recovery seems to be going well, he is in no rush to get back on the floor. Taking his time in his recovery is the best way for him to come back just as good as he was when he got hurt, and waiting until next season is the solution.

“I’m running my own race,” Lillard told Quick. “... I know where I am physically. I can feel it. I’m on the court every day. ... After the season, I’m going into a full summer to get ready for next season, and I want to make sure that I’m 1,000 percent and that I can play every year for the rest of my career as the best version of myself. So, I’m not in a hurry, especially knowing that I’ve got time. That’s the game I’m playing.”

Fans will see Lillard in action for the first time since April during Saturday's three-point contest, and it would be incredible if he could take home his third win within four years.

