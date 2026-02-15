Blazers' Donovan Clingan Wants More After All-Star Break

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is exiting All-Star Weekend after participating in the Rising Stars Challenge for the first time in his career.

Clingan got a chance to feel what All-Star Weekend could be like, and if he continues to grow exponentially, he could find himself playing in the league's premier event in the future. Clingan spoke with team reporter Casey Holdahl about making it to the Rising Stars Challenge after not appearing as a rookie.

"You know, it's something that, going into the season, I had on my mind that I wanted to accomplish," Clingan said via Holdahl. "But now that I did accomplish it, I have bigger goals and bigger things I want to achieve. But definitely something to be proud of."

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan looks to pass against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Clingan Sets Sights on Second Half

Now Clingan has the chance to achieve more firsts in his second season with the Blazers, including his first trip to the postseason. The Blazers are 27-29 through the first half of the season and are currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers have a decent shot at making it to the postseason for the first time since 2021, but they are going to need a continued strong effort from Clingan in the second half of the season. So far this year, Clingan is averaging a double-double with 11.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. That is much better than what he was averaging in his rookie season, and he is making the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup.

Clingan has partially benefited from acting head coach Tiago Splitter, who played center in the league for a decade. He has been a huge help for Clingan's game, and it shows on a nightly basis. If Clingan can continue to learn from Splitter and improve his game from the inside out, the Blazers will be able to compete against teams with strong frontcourts in the playoffs.

Clingan and the Trail Blazers are set to begin the second half of the season at home when they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the division rival Denver Nuggets, who rank third in the Western Conference standings. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

